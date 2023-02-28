Breakaway Transnistria to hold 3-month military exercise amid military provocation claims

The Defense Ministry of the breakaway Transnistria region of Moldova said on Tuesday that the next military exercise by the "peacekeeping contingent" in the region will begin on March 1.

"The peacekeeping contingent of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic continues to accept applications for participation in the next three-month training camp from March 1," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement came a day after the head of the breakaway Transnistria region, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said there is "no real danger" in the region, amid claims by Russia that Ukraine is preparing an "armed provocation" in the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday claimed that Ukraine is preparing an "armed provocation" against Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova but currently controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

The statement claimed that an offensive against Russian troops in the breakaway region is planned to be staged, with Ukrainian forces allegedly being dressed in the uniform of the Russian Armed Forces.

In response, the Moldovan government said in a statement that authorities do not confirm the claims made by the Russian Defense Ministry.