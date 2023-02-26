CZECH REPUBLICS PRESIDENT-ELECT COMPARES PUTIN TO HITLER

Czech President-elect Petr Pavel has drawn parallels between the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

"Back then, before World War II, Hitler behaved in exactly the same way as Putin is behaving now with regard to Ukraine," the ex-general said at a pro-Ukraine demonstration in Prague on Saturday evening, according to Czech News Agency (CTK).

Pavel said Hitler abused the German minority in the Sudeten territories of what was then Czechoslovakia to stir up emotions and incite violence, the CTK reported.

Nazi Germany annexed the predominantly German-populated Sudeten territories under the Munich Agreement of September 1938.

A few months later, in March 1939, its forces invaded the rest of Czechoslovakia. World War II finally broke out with the invasion of Poland on Sept. 1 that year.

Pavel will take over from current Czech President Milos Zeman on March 9.

The former NATO general defeated ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis in a runoff election in late January with 58.3% of the vote.



