Boris Johnson says interested in becoming Secretary General of NATO

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has recently made a declaration of his candidacy for the position of Secretary General within the North Atlantic Alliance.

In a statement, Boris Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect of leading NATO, calling it a "great idea" and emphasizing that he is a candidate for the position.

He also expressed his confidence that he will be successful this time around.

According to reports, Boris Johnson also mentioned that former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had proposed the idea of appointing a representative from the European Union as the upcoming Secretary General of NATO.

Johnson expressed his disagreement with Mario Draghi's suggestion, stating that there are other qualified candidates for the position of NATO Secretary General outside of the European Union.

Johnson also expressed his own candidacy for the role, describing it as an important and valuable position.

Furthermore, he highlighted that NATO is currently strong and will soon be joined by Sweden and Finland as new members, and he emphasized that Ukrainian membership in NATO is inevitable, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invalidated any arguments against Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

The current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, had intended to resign last year and take on a position in his home country of Norway.

However, due to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, Stoltenberg's term was extended until September 30, 2023. Currently, many NATO allies prefer to keep Stoltenberg as the head of the alliance and have informally agreed to extend his term until April 2024.

But Stoltenberg himself wishes to step down from his role in the fall. According to Euractiv, there is no agreement among NATO countries regarding who will succeed Stoltenberg as Secretary General.