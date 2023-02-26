2 Israelis killed in shooting attack in West Bank

Two Israelis were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the military.

A military statement said an Israeli vehicle came under fire in the town of Huwara in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces sealed off the area and launched a manhunt for the attacker, the army said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially said its medics were treating two men in their 20s who were critically injured. However, they were later announced to have died.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Sunday's shooting attack comes amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank following a military raid in Nablus in which 11 Palestinians were killed.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year.