India calls for dialogue to end Russia-Ukraine war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, saying India has been insisting on resolving the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy since the conflict began.

Modi made these remarks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Scholz arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning for a two-day official visit, the first since taking office in 2021.

"India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy since the beginning of the war," Modi said during a joint press conference broadcast live by local media.

"India is ready to contribute to any peace process," he said.

The two leaders discussed a range of subjects, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade, and new technologies.

The Indian prime minister said, "Apart from being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values and mutual interests."

People-to-people relations between the two countries have greatly improved in recent years, Modi said, adding that "today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors, and we are encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities."

Chancellor Scholz, for his part, said the war is a major catastrophe because the world is suffering as a result of "Russia's aggression against Ukraine," and that "no one can change borders through the use of violence."

"We must ensure that the terrible war of aggression has no significant and negative impact on countries in Asia, Africa, and America," Scholz said.

Regarding the two countries' economic ties, the chancellor stated that about 1,800 German companies are active in India, providing thousands of jobs.

"We need talent… we need skilled workers. The development of IT and software is booming in India," he said, adding that "India has so much talent, and we want to benefit from that cooperation."