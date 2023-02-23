Moldovan president lauds 'heroism of Ukrainians' ahead of war anniversary

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday lauded the "heroism of Ukrainians" in their war against Russia, which will complete its first year on Friday.

"Russia invaded a country neighboring us, a country that wants to live in freedom and dignity. Ukraine withstands the invasion thanks to the heroism of Ukrainians and the help of friendly countries," Sandu said in a statement after a meeting with her Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis in the capital Bucharest.

Noting that Moldova has been subject to energy blackmail by Russia, Sandu said some elements wanted her country to fall and "establish a puppet government" subservient to the interests of the Kremlin.

"The Republic of Moldova remains standing, dignified. Determined on its way to the EU, thanks to the firmness and solidarity of people and help from friends. In this complicated period, Romania is with us, sincerely and disinterestedly. While some blackmail us, others embrace us," Sandu said.

Her remarks come days after her allegation that Russia wants to stage a coup d'etat in Moldova, a former Soviet republic, and called for heightened security measures.

A new government in Moldova led by pro-Western economist Dorin Recean has just taken charge after the resignation of Natalia Gavrilita.

Gavrilita stepped down on Feb. 10 following a series of economic and political crises that have engulfed the country in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Commenting on her country acquiring EU candidate status last year, Sandu said Romania's support for Moldova's path to the EU was important and strengthened confidence to acquire full membership.

Sandu also discussed bilateral cooperation with Iohannis, with the priority being revival of the Moldovan economy, continuation of reforms and strengthening of security.