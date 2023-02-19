US urges Israel’s Netanyahu to reverse controversial judicial reform plans

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Sunday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reverse his controversial judicial reform plans.

Speaking to CNN, Nides urged Netanyahu to "pump the brakes" on the plans and to "try to get a consensus, bring the parties together."

"When we believe that those democratic institutions are under stress and strain, we are articulating [our concern]. That's what we are doing now," Nides said.

"The one thing that is getting the attention of the prime minister—as it should—is the economic impact this could have," he added.

The US envoy, however, said that his call was not a "dictation" but a call to seek consensus with different Israeli parties.

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets over the past weeks to protest Netanyahu's plans for judicial overhaul.

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel.

The planned change would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges, and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the attorney general.

However, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy.