EU must step up military support for Ukraine, says foreign policy chief

The EU should quickly increase and accelerate its military support to Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Sunday.

"All the European leaders here said yesterday that Russia cannot win this war, that Ukraine has to prevail," Josep Borrell told the Munich Security Conference.

Urging the leaders to "go from the words to the facts," he stressed the need to accelerate military support to Ukraine as the country is in a critical situation in terms of ammunitions supplies.

Borrell said the problem should be addressed within weeks, without waiting for the completion of new purchases, or joint European procurement programmes.

"We have to use what we have, what the member states have, and they have to provide quickly a part of their ammunition, while waiting to refill their stocks," he said.

Borrell also called on EU member states to speed up the delivery of heavy arms, including battle tanks.

"Everybody knows that in order to win a war, a classical war, you need battle tanks. You will not win this war without this kind of arms," he said.