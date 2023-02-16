Moldova says debris from fallen missile found in Larga border commune

Moldova said Thursday that border police patrols discovered debris from a fallen missile in the Larga commune that borders Ukraine.

The Moldovan Interior Ministry said the missile originated from Russian air attacks against Ukraine, noting that measures were immediately taken to protect the area where the missile was found.

"According to witnesses, the explosion was heard in the area of the military unit," it said in a statement.

It is the fourth instance where remnants of missiles from strikes on Ukraine have fallen in Moldova, with the previous taking place last January.

President Maia Sandu had condemned attacks on Ukraine, calling the rocket debris falling on her country a direct consequence of Moscow's war against Kyiv.



















