Sweden shares Türkiye's pain over devastating twin quakes which hit the country's 10 southern provinces last week, said the foreign minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu after a parliamentary session on foreign policy, Tobias Billstrom stressed that they stand in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria, parts of which were also hit by the quakes.

Sweden has provided Türkiye with search and rescue teams and 37 million krona (over $3.5 million) in financial aid, he said.

Adding that Sweden is committed to the trilateral memorandum which was signed between Ankara, Stockholm, and Helsinki last June, Billstrom added however that the country's NATO bid is a topic for another day.

We now focus on the disaster Türkiye is facing, he said.

At least 35,400 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured in the earthquake disaster.