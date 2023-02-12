WHO waiting for permit to deliver aid to rebel-held areas in Syria

The World Health Organization (WHO) has convoys of earthquake aid ready for rebel-held areas in north-western Syria, but is still waiting for permission to deliver them.



"We are on standby, ready to go, are waiting to hear from other side," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the Syrian capital, Damascus.



He said he welcomed the easing of sanctions by the US and the recent approval by the Syrian government for cross-border access. "We hope this continues," he said.



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has held out the prospect of opening more border crossings between the northwest and Turkey because of the emergency situation, Tedros said.



