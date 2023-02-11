Serbian Orthodox Church calls for donations to Türkiye, Syria for quake victims

The Serbian Orthodox Church Saturday called for donations for the victims after powerful earthquakes shook Türkiye and Syria.

Patriarch Porfirije called believers and all the churches for aid to be collected for the victims at the liturgy on Sunday churches, the SPC announced Saturday.

"The Patriarch invited the elders and priests of all the temples in the area of the Belgrade-Karlovica Archdiocese to call on the faithful tomorrow at the liturgy to donate to the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye," said the statement.

The aid will be delivered to where it is most needed.

Earlier, Serbia sent to Türkiye two search and rescue teams consisting of 45 personnel on instructions of the president.

President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, after signing the condolence book, said more miners, army personnel as well as humanitarian assistance would be sent.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces and killed over 21,800 people, according to the latest figures.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.