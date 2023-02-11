Experts describe Türkiye earthquakes as 'very unusual', 'unheard of'

Paul Martin Mai, Professor of Earth Science and Engineering at King Abdullah Science and Technology University, said that the two earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 in Kahramanmaraş are "very unusual" on a global scale.

Emphasizing that the second earthquake was not an aftershock of the first earthquake, but another 7.6 magnitude earthquake, Mai said that it is scientifically "very unusual" to experience another major earthquake in the same region hours after the first earthquake, and that these earthquakes are called "twin".

Mai stated that the earthquake activated the fault line and activated the geological structure, which was a bad coincidence.

"The second earthquake occurred 100 kilometers away from the first earthquake. That's why we say it was a second earthquake, not an aftershock. These earthquakes will also create their own aftershocks." Making his assessment, Mai said that the region was shaken by hundreds of aftershocks.

Pointing out that aftershocks are very dangerous for search and rescue teams, medical teams, law enforcement officials and citizens, Mai said, "At the moment, the affected area will continue to fight against aftershocks." she said.

Precautions

As several other experts on the issue from different countries, like Stefan Wiemer, David Shelly, and Harold Tobin, confirm that the twin earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş are very unusual and almost "unheard of."

One of them, Japanese earthquake expert Moriwaki Yoshinori, stating that he has lived in Türkiye for about 32 years, said that the Kahramanmaraş earthquake was the most severe earthquake after the Erzincan earthquake in 1939.

Stating that the plates that did not move much in Türkiye until three years ago started to break, Moriwaki said, "This started from Silivri three years ago, there have been many earthquakes in three years in Elazig, Bingol, Muğla, Manisa and Izmir. There are 6 plates, the movements of these plates started everywhere."

Referring to the measures taken after the great earthquakes in Japan, Moriwaki said, "We need to take the earthquake more seriously and be ready."

"It is necessary to accept the existence of an earthquake for Türkiye and Japan."

Emphasizing the need to take precautions for a possible earthquake especially in the Marmara Region, Moriwaki said, "Urban transformation is necessary, but a lot of time will be lost while doing urban transformation."

"There is also a reinforcement system, the buildings need to be strengthened," he added.