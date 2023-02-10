British Defence Ministry sees Russian gains in Donbass

Russian forces have likely made tactical gains in their war against Ukraine since Tuesday, with advances from both the paramilitary Wagner Group and the regular army, according to an intelligence update on Friday from the British Defence Ministry.



On the northern outskirts of the eastern Donbass town of Bakhmut, Wagner forces have pushed as much as 3 kilometres further west. They now control the countryside near the main route into the town, with Russian forces increasingly dominating the northern approaches to Bakhmut.



In the southern Donbass region, Russian units have made advances around the western outskirts of Vuhledar, where they re-launched offensive operations late last month.



But British defence officials noted that Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar, as inexperienced units have been sent to the front.



It said the troops "likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault."



The Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily updates on the progress of the war since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 of last year. The reports cite intelligence information. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



