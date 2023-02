Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with European Council President and President of the European Commission during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on February 3, 2023. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that European Union sanctions on Russia should aim to ensure Moscow cannot rebuild its military capability.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv flanked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel who came to the Ukrainian capital for an EU summit.