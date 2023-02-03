Second air alert sounds in Kyiv on day of EU-Ukraine summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a picture, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, ahead of EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2023. (REUTERS)

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across Ukraine for a second time on Friday as top European Union officials visited the country, Reuters witnesses said.

There were no immediate reports of any Russian air strikes on Kyiv throughout the day.

The first air alert in Kyiv was on Friday morning. The second, hours later, followed a news conference in the capital involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.























