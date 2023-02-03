Scholz to welcome Italian Prime Minister Meloni

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to receive Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday for her inaugural visit to Berlin.



The far-right party leader of the Brothers Of Italy will be received with military honours at the Federal Chancellery in the afternoon, Scholz's press office announced on Thursday.



According to the statement, the German leader and his Italian counterpart want to discuss current issues. According to Meloni's office, the 46-year-old Roman wants to talk about migration. Ukraine is also likely to be a topic.



Meloni is travelling to the German capital more than three months after being sworn in as Italy's head of government. At the end of September, she and her party won the elections in the Mediterranean country with almost 60 million inhabitants and has since governed in a right-wing party alliance.



