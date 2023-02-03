RUSSIAS BRYANSK REGION DECLARES HIGH-LEVEL TERROR ALERT

The authorities of Russia's Bryansk oblast declared on Friday a high-level terror alert in the region.

"Due to the information of law enforcement agencies about the ongoing threat of a terrorist act, in order to organize activities to counteract its commitment, by the decision of the chairman of the anti-terrorist commission of the Bryansk region, the Governor of the Bryansk region, a high (yellow-elevated) level of terrorist danger was established on the territory of the Bryansk region from 14:00 on February 3, 2023," the statement said.

Bryansk authorities explained the necessity of the security regime in the wake of a possible attack by Ukraine.