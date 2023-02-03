EU promises on Ukraine recovery are 'lies': Putin ally Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, on Friday called "lies" the EU promises to Ukraine about "speedy recovery" of the country's economy.

As the EU-Ukraine summit got underway, the former Russian premier, in a post on Telegram, cited a Goldman Sachs research, according to which Ukraine has lost territories that provided for 40% of its industrial potential and 15% of the GDP.

He added that Kyiv lost access to natural resources of an estimated value of $12 trillion, including 62% coal and 42% metal fields.

The grain production dropped from 32.5 million in 2021 to 19.4 million in 2022, whereas using routes via Poland and Romania led to an increase in transport costs two to three times, he said.

Ukraine's GDP shrank by 30-36%, and the common losses achieved amount to $830-850 billion, Medvedev said.

He added that as Russia's "special military operation" continues, Ukraine's GDP may fall for another 5-10%.

He criticized Ukrainian authorities, saying they "pay for membership in the EU and NATO with the lives of their citizens," and impose on the state "heavy military expenses" hoping that "the West will give money."

Medvedev alleged that the Ukrainian leadership profits from Western financial aid, saying: "The bigger the support, the more they will steal."

The Russian official argued that Ukraine hopes "in vain" that the Western "doctor" will "cure" its economy, because the West is not "a kind doctor" but "a notorious doctor-murderer" Mengele, referring to the Nazi physician Josef Mengele who performed deadly experiments on prisoners.

According to him, Ukraine "is doomed to the sad fate" of former Western colonies.

Medvedev said "the sadist treatment" of Ukraine's economy will proceed gradually, first: amputation of industry and agriculture," and then "paralysis of the economy as a whole."