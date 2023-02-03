Children among 17 killed in Pakistan bus collision

At least 17 people were killed when a passenger bus collided with a truck trailer in north-western Pakistan on Friday, officials said.



More than 20 people were wounded in the accident that occurred on the highway near the town of Kohat in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue official Bilal Faizi said.



At least two children and three women were among the dead, he said.



The accident occurred just days after a passenger bus caught fire after falling off a highway in south-western Pakistan, killing at least 41.



Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.



