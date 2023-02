Pope Francis is due to meet young people in a stadium in the Congolese capital on Thursday morning, the third day of his African trip.



Recently, the pope encouraged young people to take an active part in shaping the future and promoting more peace in the country.



He is planning to meet clergy at Kinshasa Cathedral on Thursday afternoon.



On Wednesday, Francis celebrated Mass in front of more than 1 million believers and later met victims of violence from the east of the country.