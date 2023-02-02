Israeli army arrests 20 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday arrested 20 Palestinians, including 15 from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate.

The occupation forces have arrested at least 20 Palestinians since Thursday morning, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement.

The club reported that "the arrests are spread over most of the governorates."

Among the detainees are 15 citizens from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, including 10 from the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, it said.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the arrest.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank-including occupied East Jerusalem-on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.