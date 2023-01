In this file photo taken on May 26, 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an economic forum of former Soviet countries held in Bishkek, via a video link in Moscow. (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said in a statement.

It said they discussed the situation regarding the Lachin corridor, a supply route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh across Azerbaijani territory.