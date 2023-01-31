France to send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, 'no taboo' on jets - French Defence Minister

France will send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

France will also send 150 army staff to Poland to train up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers per month there, he added.

Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris.

Lecornu also said on Tuesday "there is no taboo" when asked about supplying fighter jets to Ukraine.

Lecornu reiterated France's position when it came to supplying arms to Ukraine, saying it should not weaken France's own defence capacity, that it should be useful to help Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and that the weapons be used only by Ukraine to defend itself.