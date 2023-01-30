 Contact Us
Worshippers killed in Pakistan mosque blast: hospital and police

The incident happened during afternoon prayers in Peshawar near Afghanistan, police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP. "We have received dead bodies. It's an emergency situation," said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar, adding that at least 39 wounded had so far arrived.

Published January 30,2023
A blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday killed at least 25 people and wounded 120 worshippers, police and hospital officials said.

Most of the victims were police officers, the officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Zafar Khan, a local police officer, said rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. He said it appeared to have been a suicide bombing, but an investigation will provide more details.

Khan said several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.