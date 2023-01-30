Worshippers killed in Pakistan mosque blast: hospital and police

A blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday killed at least 25 people and wounded 120 worshippers, police and hospital officials said.

Most of the victims were police officers, the officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Zafar Khan, a local police officer, said rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. He said it appeared to have been a suicide bombing, but an investigation will provide more details.

Khan said several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.