Scholz: Russia-Ukraine war should not escalate into Russia-NATO war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged additional military support to Ukraine on Wednesday but remained reluctant about delivering Leopard battle tanks.

"We delivered a lot of weapons which are very important," he told the press and stressed military support to Ukraine will continue "as long as necessary".

Asked if his government would send the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Scholz gave a cautious reply.

"The Ukrainians can rely on our support for the courageous fight, but it is also clear that we will avoid that this is becoming a war between Russia and NATO," Scholz said.

"We have contributed to ensuring that there will be no escalation of the conflict, because that would have disastrous consequences for the whole world. It would lead, for example, to a war between Russia and NATO countries, which will not happen, and we will prevent it with all our efforts. We have succeeded so far and we will continue to do so," he added.

"It's about supporting Ukraine, it's about having a serious discussion to make the decisions that need to be taken, and this shouldn't be a competition (to see) who sends more weapons," he added.

Scholz again underlined that Germany will not act unilaterally and will coordinate closely with the US and other partners on military support to Ukraine.

Despite repeated calls by Western partners, the German government has been hesitant to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.





