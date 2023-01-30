Russian official says 'small steps' needed to reconcile with U.S.

Russia's deputy foreign minister said that "small steps" would be needed for Moscow and the United States to come closer to agreement on bilateral issues, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.



"We hope that the tactics of small steps will allow us to come to mutually acceptable solutions on the most important issues of the bilateral agenda," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in an interview.



Ryabkov also said that it was "quite possible" the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026.



"This is quite a possible scenario," he said.



U.S.-Russia talks on resuming inspections under the New START treaty, which expires in February 2026, were called off at the last minute in November 2022. Neither side has agreed on a time frame for new talks.





















