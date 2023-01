A general view of an oil terminal of the Transneft – Kozmino Port near the far eastern town of Nakhodka, Russia November 15, 2017. (REUTERS)

Russia's emergencies ministry said on Monday that a pipeline leak near the Siberian city of Omsk caused an oil spill spanning 200 square metres last week.

It said the leak was discovered on Friday and has since been contained. The pipeline is owned by operator Transneft, the RIA news agency reported, citing a source.