Police arrest one, report one injured in Brussels subway attack

A young man was arrested following an attack at a popular Brussels subway station near the EU headquarters, with one person reported injured, according to dpa eyewitness reports and information from several police officers.



A few minutes before the arrest, passers-by shouted: "He has a knife."



The incident took place at the popular Schuman underground stop. Several police officers with dogs were patrolling the area, which is directly in front of the European Commission.



Rescue workers attended to passers-by.



The extent of the injured person's injuries was not immediately available, nor was information on additional victims.



Service at the station was suspended, the Brussels transport authority said on Twitter.



The Schuman station is located between important EU institutions and is used by many EU employees. The European Commission, the Council of the European Union and the EU External Action Service are directly adjacent to the station.

