Israel refrains from commenting on drone attack in Iran

Israel has refrained from commenting on reports suggesting that Tel Aviv was behind a drone attack on a military complex in Iran.

"We don't have a comment on these reports. We don't comment on Western reports," an Israeli army spokesman told Anadolu on Monday.

Iran's Defense Ministry said several drones targeted a military complex in the central Isfahan province late Saturday, but there were no casualties or major damage.

An unnamed US official on Sunday denied any US involvement in the drone attack.

"Washington had no hand in the Isfahan attack," the official was quoted as saying by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, meanwhile, quoted another unnamed US official as saying that Israel was behind the attack.

According to the newspaper, the drone attack aimed to prevent Iran from developing hypersonic missiles, probably with Russian help.

There have been a number of sabotage attacks on military facilities and nuclear plants in Iran in recent years, with Tehran mostly blaming its regional arch-foe Israel.

One of the key targets has been the Natanz nuclear plant, located some 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Isfahan city.

Israel usually does not officially admit its involvement in attacks against Iranian facilities.