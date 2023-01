A Greek F-4 fighter aircraft on a training flight crashed on Monday morning in the area of the Ionian Sea 25 nautical miles south of Andravidas Air Base in the northwest Peloponnese.

A search is underway to locate the two pilots who were on board.

The F-4 was accompanied by another Phantom jet.

According to local media, the two pilots were given a signal to eject, but the cause of the crash is still unknown.