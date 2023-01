France and Australia to cooperate on shells for Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday that France and Australia had agreed to cooperate to manufacture "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine.

Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, the first joint high-level talks since Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris in favour of a tie-up with Britain and the United States two years ago.