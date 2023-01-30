Air traffic controllers' strike in Spain begins

A weekly strike of air traffic controllers in Spain began on Monday as 162 workers walked off the job.

Previously announced by the Air Traffic Controllers Union (USCA) and another union, the strike will affect 16 airports and is slated to take place every Monday for 24 hours from now on until Feb. 27.

The work stoppage decision came after recent negotiations with employers ended without an agreement on unions' demand for a consumer price index (CPI) increase and removal of A 12-15% cut in salaries.

In total, the weekly strike is expected to affect 28% of all Spanish air traffic.

The strike will hit the towers of A Coruna, Valencia, Seville, Cuatro Vientos, Castellon, Alicante-Elche, Vigo, Lanzarote, La Palma, Ibiza, Jerez, Fuerteventura, El Hierro, Lleida, Sabadell, and Murcia.