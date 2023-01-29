NATO top military official urges countries to move to "war economy"

The president of the NATO Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, has defended the need for the member countries of the Alliance to switch to a "war economy" to respond to the needs of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

"We have to increase the production of the defense industry and there are already more and more conversations on the subject at the national level," he said.

"This could mean prioritizing certain raw materials, certain production capacities necessary for the defense industry instead of the civil one," Bauer added.

"These priorities should be debated on, partially, a war economy in peacetime", Bauer said in an interview with the Portuguese television RTP broadcast this Saturday.

Bauer has pointed out that for the last quarter of a century the global economy has been operating on the "go and go" principle, but the significant material and technical losses of the war have revealed the weakness of this approach.