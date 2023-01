Presidential candidate and former Chief of the General Staff of the Army of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel meets with supporters during in the presidential elections on January 27, 2023 in Cernoucek village, Czech Republic. (AFP)

Petr Pavel, a retired Czech army chief and strongly pro-Western candidate, was seen winning the Czech presidential election on Saturday, projections and early voting results showed.

Pavel held 53.7% of the vote, to 46.3% for billionaire businessman and former prime minister Andrej Babis after 15% of voting districts reported, and projections by www.seznamzpravy and CNN Prima News both showed Pavel would win the overall vote by a double-digit margin.