Tanke schön: Leopard message from Lithuanian Foreign Minister to Germany

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed his satisfaction for Germany's decision to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, using the phrase "Tanke schön".

Landsbergis, in his post on his Twitter account, was referring to the phrase "Danke schön", which means "Thank you very much" in German.

Landsbergis, who shared a picture of a tank carrying the Ukrainian flag, included the expression "Tanke schön" in the post.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would further strengthen its military support to Ukraine and that they decided to supply Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stated that Scholz announced the decision at today's Council of Ministers meeting and stated that Germany would provide a squadron of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the inventory of the armed forces

Hebestreit stated that the training of Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks would begin quickly in Germany.