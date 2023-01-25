Zelensky says impeachment campaign in Ukraine "necessary decisions"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Tuesday on the impeachment campaign in his country, saying that the decisions were necessary.

He also said in his daily video address, "We want decisions to hand over tanks to us in order to strengthen the defense of our country."

"The Russian forces are intensifying their efforts to attack Bakhmut - in the east of the country," he added.

Earlier today, Kyiv announced the dismissal of five regional governors and four ministers assistants from their posts, after a corruption scandal involving army equipments that was revealed.

Among the officials who have resigned are Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov who was responsible for logistical support for the armed forces, Assistant Director of the Presidential Administration Kirillo Tymoshenko, and Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Simonenko.

The government representative in parliament, Taras Melnichuk, announced that the governors of the Dnipropetrovsk regions (center) Valentin Reznichenko, Zaporizhya (south) Oleksandr Starukh, Sumy (north) Dmytro Jivitsky, Kherson (south) Iaroslav Yanushevich, and the capital, Kyiv Oleksi Kuleba, will leave office.

In addition, the Ukrainian deputy defense minister responsible for supplying the forces with food and equipment resigned this morning, due to accusations of "corruption," which he and the ministry say are unfounded.





