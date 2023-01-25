NATO CHIEF WELCOMES GERMANYS DECISION ON LEOPARD 2 TANKS

The chief of the NATO military alliance on Wednesday "strongly" welcomed Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as well as allowing partner countries to do so.

"I strongly welcome the leadership of (Chancellor) Olaf Scholz and Germany in providing Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in consultation with other NATO Allies and partners," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

"At a critical moment in Russia's war, these can help Ukraine to defend itself, win and prevail as an independent nation," he stressed.

As well as Ukraine, some European countries, particularly Poland, have pressed Germany to send the battle tanks and allow their export, particularly as a renewed Russian offensive is expected by some to be planned for this spring.