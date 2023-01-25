Germany to start training Ukrainian soldiers for Leopard tanks

A German Defense Ministry spokesman on Wednesday said his country plans to start training Ukrainian soldiers on the use of Leopard 2 tanks in just a few days.

Only a short preparation time is necessary for this, which is why the training can begin "perhaps this month", but at the latest in early February, Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin.

The aim is to enable Ukraine to integrate the battle tanks into its own defenses by the "end of this quarter," he added.

For a fleet of 14 tanks, including maintenance, 50 to 100 people would be needed.

The German government had previously announced that it would support Ukraine in the war against Russia with 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

According to the Defense Ministry, this commitment includes a total package including training, tactical training, ammunition and spare parts.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the first Leopard battle tanks from Germany could be deployed in Ukraine in about three months.

The training will begin soon and the supply routes will be clarified very quickly, he said after a meeting of the Parliamentary Defense Committee in Berlin.