BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA FORMS NEW GOVT 115 DAYS AFTER ELECTIONS

The new chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Kristo (C) is seen after new government to take office after 115 days in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday formed a new government, 115 days after elections were held on Oct. 2, 2022.

At an emergency session of the country's House of Representatives, the government was formed after Borjana Kristo from the Croatian Democratic Union was elected the new chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 28, 2022.

The number of votes required for the approval of the Council of Ministers was 22, while 23 deputies voted in favor of Kristo's Cabinet, with 19 deputies against it.

The Democratic Action Party, the largest Bosnian political party, is not included in the new government. It is chaired by Bakir Izetbegovic -- the son of the country's first President Alija Izetbegovic, who led the country to independence.

In 2018, Bosnia formed its government 14 months after the elections.