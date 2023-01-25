Association: Leopard deliveries will have consequences for Bundeswehr

The operational readiness of the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, will be further weakened by the expected supply of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, according to the chairman of the Bundeswehr Association, André Wüstner.



The delivery is "good for Ukraine on the one hand, bad for the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr on the other," Wüstner told the German public broadcaster ZDF.



It was naive to think the war in Ukraine would be over in two or three months, and more weapons deliveries would certainly follow, Wüstner argued.



"If we not only want to support Ukraine, but also want to be able to defend ourselves again," then politicians must strengthen the defence industry so that the necessary equipment will be available in the coming years, Wüstner demanded.



"In recent months, it has been made clear that we are only conditionally ready for defence - if at all," Wüstner said. "The truth is: Since February we have continued to hand over weapons equipment and ammunition. We are still in free fall, we still have not turned a corner with regard to our own defence capability."



Politicians bore responsibility not only in supporting Ukraine against Russia's war, but also in national and allied defence, Wüstner said.



After a long period of hesitation, the German government has decided to deliver Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, dpa learned from sources within the governing coalition on Tuesday.



Ukraine has been asking for Western-designed battle tanks for months to fight the Russian aggressors.