Zelensky: We will join all forces for victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that they will combine all the means they have to achieve victory in the war against Russia.

Zelensky, in his video message that he shared at night, said that the most intense clashes in the Russia-Ukraine war, as in recent times, continue in the Donbas region.

Stating that they are responding to the attacks of the Russian forces, Zelensky used the following statements:

"Fierce clashes continue in the main operational areas, especially in Donbas. The war continues for the Donbas. The war continues for the South."

Noting that they have the necessary information about the movements of the Russian army, Zelensky said, "We see what forces Russia has accumulated and we know how to respond."

Reminding that on January 24, the 335th day of the war that Russia started in his country, in other words, the 11th month will be completed, Zelensky said, "We will unite all our strength for one thing, for the victory, for the victory of Ukraine." said.