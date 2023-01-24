Russia remains banned from competitions after talks with UEFA

Football teams from Russia remain banned from European competitions for the time being despite talks between the Russian federation RFU and European football ruling body UEFA.



According to dpa information, a Russian delegation met with UEFA officials in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.



According to the Interfax news agency, the RFU said that the central topic of the meeting was the possible return of Russian teams to international competitions.



The dialogue is to be continued and the next round of talks was scheduled for February. UEFA didn't comment on the meeting.



All Russian national teams and clubs were banned from international competitions organized by UEFA and FIFA at the end of February 2022 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Recently, the RFU had been discussing a possible withdrawal from UEFA and a switch to the Asian football confederation (AFC). However, the majority of its leadership has decided against leaving UEFA.



"The bridges have not been burnt yet," RFU boss Alexander Dyukov said.

