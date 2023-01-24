Russia planning new offensives, we must provide Ukraine heavy weapons: NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the alliance should provide heavy weapons for Ukraine as Russia is planning new offensive against the country.

There are no indications Putin has changed his goals on Ukraine, Stoltenberg said, adding that he is confident a solution on battle tanks for Ukraine "soon."

"We have no indication that President (Vladimir) Putin has changed his goals... The only way to lasting peace is to make it clear to Putin that he will not win on the battlefield. Therefore, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Berlin.

"We must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster," Stoltenberg said.

"We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among our allies will continue and I'm confident that we will have a solution soon."

"Ukraine needs battle tanks to repel Russia's offenses and liberate its own territory," he added.

'Allies can start training Ukrainians for tanks'

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorious, for his part, said that allies can start training Ukrainians to use Leopard tanks.

"I have expressly encouraged partner countries that have Leopard tanks that are ready for deployment to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks," said Boris Pistorius.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the "clear message" from Pistorius, "because after a decision has been taken on the delivery on battle tanks, it will take some time to identify, to make them ready and to train Ukrainian" soldiers to use them.

There have been many discussions and pressure on Germany in recent times on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.