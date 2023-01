'Nothing good' would come of German tanks in Ukraine: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Tuesday that "nothing good" would come of German-made Leopard tanks being delivered to Ukraine, as pressure grows on Berlin sign off on deliveries of the weaponry to Kyiv.

"These deliveries would bring nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing, adding: "They will leave a lasting mark."