The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has criticized the German government's decision to supply Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine as "irresponsible and dangerous."



Co-leader Tino Chrupalla said: "Germany is in danger of being drawn directly into the war as a result. By supplying tanks from Bundeswehr stocks, our armed forces will be further plundered."



He accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of putting the security of Germany and its citizens at risk.