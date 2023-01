News World German arms maker: 29 Leopards ready for delivery to allies in spring

German arms maker: 29 Leopards ready for delivery to allies in spring

DPA WORLD Published January 24,2023 Subscribe

A Polish Leopard 2PL tank fires during Defender Europe 2022 military exercise of NATO troops including French, American, and Polish troops at the military range in Bemowo Piskie, near Orzysz, Poland. (REUTERS File Photo)

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is set to complete the refurbishment of 29 Leopard battle tanks, which are earmarked for delivery to Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the spring.



It is part an equipment exchange system operated by the German government to provide weapons indirectly to Ukraine via allies, known as a circular swap.



"These tanks belong to the federal government. It may do with them what it likes," Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger told German magazine Stern in an interview seen by dpa on Tuesday ahead of publication.



By the end of March, Rheinmetall would have some 29 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks ready for deployment, which had been earmarked for Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Papperger said.



However a Rheinmetall spokesperson told German media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RDN) that the tanks would be ready between April and May.



The German government has organized part of its military aid to Ukraine through these circular swaps with its Eastern allies who provide Kiev with Soviet-built weapons - which the Ukrainians are familiar with and can operate easily - and in turn receive modern replacements from Germany.



As part of the scheme, Berlin has promised to deliver 15 Leopard tanks to Slovakia while the Czech Republic is to receive 14.



Both countries already took delivery of the first vehicle in December.



However the pressure on Berlin to supply Kiev directly with its Leopard tanks has increased in recent weeks.