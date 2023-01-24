FINLANDS PRESIDENT VISITS UKRAINE, TOURS DESTRUCTION IN KIEV SUBURBS

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö surveyed war damage around the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Tuesday during his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.



Niinistö toured the sites of bloody Russian attacks on civilians in the suburbs of Borodianka and Bucha, according to reports from Finnish broadcaster Yle. The president was given a work of art made from the lid of a Russian ammunition box in Borodianka as a welcoming gift.



The atrocities committed in Borodianka and Bucha "must not go unpunished," Niinistö said afterwards on Twitter. "I remain deeply impressed by the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people, soldiers and civilians alike."



In Kiev, Niinistö also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Among other topics, the men discussed the possibility of sending advanced Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.



Finland is the only country outside of NATO that has the German-made tanks, Niinistö said at a press conference, according to Yle. He also noted that Finland shares a long border with Russia which must be taken into account when considering weapons shipments.



Finland, like neighbouring Sweden, has applied to join NATO but has not yet been accepted as a new member of the military alliance.



Niinistö said he wanted to visit Ukraine to express his country's continued support. Finland recently announced that it would donate about $400 million worth of additional military equipment to Ukraine, including heavy artillery and ammunition.



