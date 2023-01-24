Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) returned its government-forming mandate to President Rumen Radev on Tuesday after failing to put together a new coalition, paving the way for new elections, fifth in two years.

"We realized that we would not be able to get the necessary support for the formation of a government," BSP leader Korneliya Ninova said.

The president earlier announced he could set a date for snap elections in late March.

The political crisis in Bulgaria started after the general elections in April 2021. Due to the inability to assemble a ruling coalition, Bulgarian voters went to the polls in July and November of 2021, and also in October 2022. Since April 2021, the country is ruled by interim governments.

Radev asked various political parties with representation in the 240-seat parliament to form the government, but to no avail.

The president first assigns the parties, which finish first and second in parliamentary elections, to form a government. If they fail, a third political party is asked to cobble together a coalition. And if the third attempt also does not succeed, an early vote is announced.