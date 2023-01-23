US: RUSSIA MOVING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF MORE TROOPS TO UKRAINES EAST

US: Russia moving tens of thousands of more troops to Ukraine's east

A senior US official Monday said Russia has brought tens of thousands of new troops to the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, but added that it was not a "significant enhancement".

Speaking to a group of reporters in Washington DC on the condition of anonymity, the senior US official said Russia is sending in replacements for units particularly in the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut.

"Key aspect is, despite these increased numbers, in terms of replacement, reinforcement, not a significant enhancement in terms of the training of those forces," the US official said.

In response to questions on why the US avoids sending M1 Abram tanks to Ukraine, the official said that Ukraine is getting "some of that equipment" from other countries.

"Our focus has been on providing capabilities to the Ukrainians they can use right now," the official said.